Ceragon Networks (CRNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Ceragon Networks to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Ceragon Networks has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $77.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ceragon Networks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CRNT opened at $1.90 on Monday. Ceragon Networks has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $4.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceragon Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded Ceragon Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ceragon Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRNT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 544,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 286,442 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 158,054 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 365.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 110,704 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 486.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 78,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

