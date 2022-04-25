Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target Cut to $325.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $390.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.03% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CRL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday. Stephens assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $377.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.50.
NYSE:CRL opened at $273.03 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $251.30 and a one year high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $284.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.74.
In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $6,309,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total value of $5,033,250.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,361,000 after buying an additional 71,153 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.
Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).
