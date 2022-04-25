Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target Cut to $325.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $390.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CRL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday. Stephens assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $377.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.50.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

NYSE:CRL opened at $273.03 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $251.30 and a one year high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $284.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.74.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $6,309,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total value of $5,033,250.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,361,000 after buying an additional 71,153 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.