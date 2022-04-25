Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Cut to $72.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.41.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $70.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.49 and a 200-day moving average of $84.22. Charles Schwab has a one year low of $64.88 and a one year high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $127.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.07). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $321,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $5,811,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 574,625 shares of company stock worth $51,649,366. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 74.0% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 7.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 162,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,831,000 after buying an additional 11,777 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 146.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

