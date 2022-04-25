Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) PT Lowered to $123.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 76.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.88.

Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.81. 118,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,914,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $65.73 and a 1 year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total value of $698,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total value of $536,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 574,625 shares of company stock valued at $51,649,366 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.1% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 271,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after acquiring an additional 13,292 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $139,544,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,305,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,431,000 after buying an additional 36,423 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 20.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 280,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,463,000 after buying an additional 48,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 15.1% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

