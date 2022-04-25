Charles Theuer Purchases 4,500 Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Stock

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) CEO Charles Theuer acquired 4,500 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $10,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 234,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,391.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Charles Theuer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Charles Theuer acquired 2,000 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $5,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Charles Theuer acquired 4,000 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $10,800.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Charles Theuer purchased 1,200 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,940.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCON opened at $2.21 on Monday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $8.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.77.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TCON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TCON. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,055,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,462,000 after acquiring an additional 536,629 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 47,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

