Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $727.77.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $680.00 to $620.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $830.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other Charter Communications news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,928,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Charter Communications by 1.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,145,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHTR traded down $6.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $505.14. 41,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,378. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $505.15 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $566.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $620.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 29.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

