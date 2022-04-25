Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $727.77.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $680.00 to $620.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $830.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.
In other Charter Communications news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ CHTR traded down $6.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $505.14. 41,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,378. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $505.15 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $566.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $620.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.94.
Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 29.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Charter Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
