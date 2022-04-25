Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) PT Raised to $144.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $144.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.79% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CHKP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.41.
Shares of CHKP stock traded down $1.15 on Monday, reaching $136.12. 4,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,292. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $107.85 and a 12-month high of $149.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.56.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $119,675,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,957,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,053,000 after buying an additional 917,993 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $100,136,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $66,202,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 395.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,158,000 after buying an additional 516,582 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
