Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) PT Raised to $144.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $144.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CHKP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.41.

Shares of CHKP stock traded down $1.15 on Monday, reaching $136.12. 4,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,292. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $107.85 and a 12-month high of $149.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.56.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.64%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $119,675,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,957,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,053,000 after buying an additional 917,993 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $100,136,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $66,202,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 395.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,158,000 after buying an additional 516,582 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

