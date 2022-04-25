Chegg (CHGG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Chegg has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $207.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.20 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Chegg to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $26.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.08, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92. Chegg has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $96.94. The company has a current ratio of 14.19, a quick ratio of 14.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.76.

CHGG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chegg from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Chegg from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chegg in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Chegg by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Chegg by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Chegg by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chegg by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

