Chemours (CC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Chemours to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Chemours has set its FY22 guidance at $4.07-4.70 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). Chemours had a return on equity of 70.34% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Chemours to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CC stock opened at $33.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.52. Chemours has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $38.87. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 27.55%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chemours by 84.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,290,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,912,000 after purchasing an additional 592,395 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chemours by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,690,000 after purchasing an additional 408,007 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Chemours by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,977,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,370,000 after purchasing an additional 321,627 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Chemours by 880.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 230,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 207,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Chemours by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 879,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,524,000 after purchasing an additional 122,990 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chemours in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.56.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

