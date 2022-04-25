Christie Group (LON:CTG) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Christie Group (LON:CTG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
LON CTG opened at GBX 124 ($1.61) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 108.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 107.67. Christie Group has a 52-week low of GBX 85.55 ($1.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 139.60 ($1.82).
Christie Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
