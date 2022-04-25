Christie Group (LON:CTG) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Christie Group (LON:CTG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

LON CTG opened at GBX 124 ($1.61) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 108.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 107.67. Christie Group has a 52-week low of GBX 85.55 ($1.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 139.60 ($1.82).

Get Christie Group alerts:

Christie Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Christie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.