Christie Group plc (LON:CTG) Increases Dividend to GBX 2 Per Share

Christie Group plc (LON:CTG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Christie Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON CTG opened at GBX 120 ($1.56) on Monday. Christie Group has a twelve month low of GBX 85.55 ($1.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 139.60 ($1.82). The company has a market cap of £31.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 108.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 107.67.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Christie Group in a report on Monday.

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

