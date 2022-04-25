Christie Group plc (LON:CTG) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 2 Per Share

Christie Group plc (LON:CTG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Christie Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CTG opened at GBX 120 ($1.56) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 108.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 107.67. Christie Group has a 1 year low of GBX 85.55 ($1.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 139.60 ($1.82). The firm has a market cap of £31.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Christie Group in a report on Monday.

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

