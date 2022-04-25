Christopher Todd Moore Sells 882 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) SVP Christopher Todd Moore sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total value of $91,922.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

GL stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.03. 721,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.02. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.25 and a 52 week high of $108.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.74.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.02). Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 11.59%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Globe Life during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.33.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

