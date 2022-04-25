CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Director Acquires $10,304.00 in Stock

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Rating) Director Scott A. Cordes acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $10,304.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,336. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CHSCM traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $25.85. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,226. CHS Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.65 and a 52 week high of $28.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.46.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 6.37%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CHS stock. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of CHS Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHSCM Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

