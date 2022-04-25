CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Director Purchases $10,304.00 in Stock

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Rating) Director Scott A. Cordes purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $10,304.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,336. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CHSCO stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.01. 92 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,092. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.01 and its 200 day moving average is $27.67. CHS Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $29.39.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

