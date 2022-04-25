CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Director Purchases $10,304.00 in Stock

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Rating) Director Scott A. Cordes purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $10,304.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,336. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
CHSCO stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.01. 92 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,092. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.01 and its 200 day moving average is $27.67. CHS Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $29.39.
About CHS (Get Rating)
See Also
