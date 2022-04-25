CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Director Scott A. Cordes Purchases 400 Shares

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Rating) Director Scott A. Cordes purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $10,304.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $28,336. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHSCP traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.72. The company had a trading volume of 378 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,145. CHS Inc. has a one year low of $29.11 and a one year high of $32.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

