CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Director Scott A. Cordes Purchases 400 Shares

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Rating) Director Scott A. Cordes purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $10,304.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $28,336. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHSCP traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.72. The company had a trading volume of 378 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,145. CHS Inc. has a one year low of $29.11 and a one year high of $32.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
