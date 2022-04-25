Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.64 Billion

Analysts expect Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) to announce $9.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Chubb’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.03 billion and the lowest is $9.09 billion. Chubb reported sales of $9.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chubb will report full-year sales of $42.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.45 billion to $44.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $45.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $41.77 billion to $48.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.73.

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $3,481,628.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at about $1,891,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $41,798,000. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $206.10 on Monday. Chubb has a one year low of $155.78 and a one year high of $218.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.89 and a 200-day moving average of $198.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $87.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

