CIBC Cuts Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Price Target to C$85.00

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at CIBC from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LIMAF. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Linamar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Linamar from C$98.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Linamar from C$105.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of Linamar stock remained flat at $$40.67 during trading hours on Monday. 70 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,719. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.22. Linamar has a 52 week low of $38.21 and a 52 week high of $69.43.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

