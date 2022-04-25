CION Investment (NYSE:CION) Price Target Lowered to $11.50 at Wells Fargo & Company

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 2.50% from the stock’s current price.

NYSE:CION opened at $11.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.96. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96. CION Investment has a 52-week low of $11.08 and a 52-week high of $15.09.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.40 million during the quarter. CION Investment had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 75.48%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CION Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in CION Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in CION Investment by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 313,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 17,764 shares in the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

