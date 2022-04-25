Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $420.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUSGet Rating) will announce sales of $420.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $420.00 million and the highest is $421.21 million. Cirrus Logic posted sales of $293.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full-year sales of $1.71 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUSGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $548.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.13 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 16.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRUS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.91.

In related news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 3,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $319,467.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Allan Hughes sold 36,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,069,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter worth $137,672,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,910,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $543,916,000 after acquiring an additional 716,936 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth $51,543,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8,122.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 426,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,225,000 after acquiring an additional 421,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 195,304.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,505,000 after acquiring an additional 224,600 shares during the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $76.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $71.11 and a 52 week high of $95.84.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

