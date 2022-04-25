Citigroup Cuts Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $265.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.30% from the stock’s previous close.

V has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.33.

NYSE V opened at $208.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $398.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa has a 1-year low of $186.67 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.19.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. Visa’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Visa will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

