Citigroup Lowers PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target to $110.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Citigroup from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.22.

Shares of PTC opened at $99.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.26. PTC has a 12-month low of $97.00 and a 12-month high of $153.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.71.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). PTC had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $457.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PTC will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total transaction of $580,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $434,966.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

