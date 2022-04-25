Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

CFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE CFG traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.10. The company had a trading volume of 331,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,122,246. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $39.56 and a one year high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 30.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,236,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,095,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,374,753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,974,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737,071 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $229,205,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1,722.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,879,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,295,000 after buying an additional 3,666,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.