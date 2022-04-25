Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on May 2nd (NYSE:CMTG)

Claros Mortgage Trust’s (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, May 2nd. Claros Mortgage Trust had issued 5,524,934 shares in its IPO on November 3rd. The total size of the offering was $103,040,019 based on an initial share price of $18.65. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Claros Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Claros Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

NYSE:CMTG opened at $19.09 on Monday. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $14.96 and a 12-month high of $19.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.55.

Claros Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:CMTG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTG. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,856,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate (CRE) finance company, focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional CRE assets located in the United States markets. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, its net income would be exempt from federal taxation to the extent that it is distributed as dividends to shareholders.

