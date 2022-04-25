Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $18.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.47% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Claros Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Claros Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.70.

Shares of CMTG opened at $19.09 on Monday. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $14.96 and a 12 month high of $19.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.55.

Claros Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:CMTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMTG. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $40,975,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,892,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,856,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,064,000. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate (CRE) finance company, focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional CRE assets located in the United States markets. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, its net income would be exempt from federal taxation to the extent that it is distributed as dividends to shareholders.

