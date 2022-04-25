Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CLFD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Clearfield in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BWS Financial started coverage on Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Clearfield stock opened at $52.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.79 million, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.21. Clearfield has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $86.71.

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $51.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.00 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 16.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clearfield will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.84 per share, for a total transaction of $123,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the first quarter valued at about $907,000. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Clearfield in the first quarter valued at about $13,409,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Clearfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,085,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 149.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,348 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,830,000 after purchasing an additional 55,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

