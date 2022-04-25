Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CLSD stock opened at $1.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average is $2.96. The company has a market cap of $96.24 million, a P/E ratio of -160.00 and a beta of 2.03. Clearside Biomedical has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $7.73.

Clearside Biomedical ( NASDAQ:CLSD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $25.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 million. Clearside Biomedical had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 8,559.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,634,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,538 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 806,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 520,694 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 415,037 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 322.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 327,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

