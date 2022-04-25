Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 62.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.91.

NYSE:CLF opened at $28.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.13. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.32). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 80.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth $26,000. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

