Clorox (CLX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Clorox to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Clorox has set its FY22 guidance at $4.25-4.50 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Clorox to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CLX opened at $150.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.23. Clorox has a one year low of $127.02 and a one year high of $193.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.17%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Clorox from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $148.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 690,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,432,000 after purchasing an additional 80,358 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,470,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Clorox by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,524,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 411.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 14,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Clorox by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

