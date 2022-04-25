Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $205.74 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) will post $205.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $205.40 million and the highest is $206.70 million. Cloudflare reported sales of $138.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 49%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full year sales of $930.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $929.00 million to $933.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $781.74 million to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cloudflare.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.79 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 39.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NET shares. Citigroup started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.39.

NET stock opened at $95.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $64.84 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.77. The stock has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.72 and a beta of 0.69.

In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 89,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total value of $10,832,462.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 18,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,973,932.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 599,294 shares of company stock valued at $65,886,479. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.7% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 37.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.1% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 109.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile (Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cloudflare (NET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.