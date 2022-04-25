CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.92.

NYSE CMS traded down $2.29 on Monday, reaching $70.55. The company had a trading volume of 207,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,183. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.21. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $57.92 and a 12 month high of $73.76.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $430,972.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,291,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,710,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,930 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,976,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,039,277,000 after buying an additional 189,292 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,718,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $957,448,000 after purchasing an additional 39,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 7.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,505,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,841,000 after purchasing an additional 370,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,465,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,614,000 after purchasing an additional 119,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

