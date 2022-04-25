CNA Financial (CNA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CNA Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CNA opened at $48.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. CNA Financial has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $50.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This is an increase from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.37. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in CNA Financial by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 12.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,758,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

CNA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNA Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CNA Financial in a report on Monday, February 7th.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

