CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) COO Michael D. Peduzzi Buys 2,500 Shares

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) COO Michael D. Peduzzi acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $66,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,845 shares in the company, valued at $370,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CCNE stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.05. The stock had a trading volume of 649 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,452. The company has a market cap of $440.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. CNB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.23.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. CNB Financial had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 15.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CNB Financial Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCNE. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 224,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,921,000 after buying an additional 25,940 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 12,946 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,115,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,553,000 after buying an additional 181,422 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CNB Financial in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 41.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNB Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

About CNB Financial (Get Rating)

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

