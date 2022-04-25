CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) COO Michael D. Peduzzi Buys 2,500 Shares

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) COO Michael D. Peduzzi acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $66,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,845 shares in the company, valued at $370,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
CCNE stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.05. The stock had a trading volume of 649 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,452. The company has a market cap of $440.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. CNB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.23.
CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. CNB Financial had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 15.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CNB Financial Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCNE. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 224,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,921,000 after buying an additional 25,940 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 12,946 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,115,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,553,000 after buying an additional 181,422 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CNB Financial in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 41.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNB Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.
About CNB Financial (Get Rating)
CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.
