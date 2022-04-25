CNO Financial Group (CNO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect CNO Financial Group to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.40 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CNO Financial Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

NYSE:CNO opened at $24.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.25. CNO Financial Group has a 1-year low of $21.88 and a 1-year high of $27.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $707,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.