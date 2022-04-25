CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $24.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.25. CNO Financial Group has a twelve month low of $21.88 and a twelve month high of $27.89.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.40 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 295.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

