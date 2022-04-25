Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated has a payout ratio of 2.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ:COKE opened at $474.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.05. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 12 month low of $281.01 and a 12 month high of $638.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $494.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $519.39.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 46.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 60.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,788,000 after purchasing an additional 17,546 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,764,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,996,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 41.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

