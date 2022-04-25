Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:COKE)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated has a payout ratio of 2.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of COKE opened at $474.80 on Monday. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 52-week low of $281.01 and a 52-week high of $638.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $494.95 and its 200-day moving average is $519.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 46.97% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter worth about $390,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

