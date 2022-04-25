Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Sunday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,700 ($22.12) price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,900 ($37.73) to GBX 2,800 ($36.43) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.03) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 2,500 ($32.53) to GBX 1,900 ($24.72) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,350 ($30.58).

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at GBX 1,615 ($21.01) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of £5.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1 year low of GBX 1,403.50 ($18.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,809.60 ($36.55). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,740.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,236.40.

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,715 ($22.31) per share, with a total value of £3,961.65 ($5,154.37). Insiders purchased a total of 2,548 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,382 in the last ninety days.

About Coca-Cola HBC (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.