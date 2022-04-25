Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Posts Earnings Results

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06, RTT News reports. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Coca-Cola updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.440-$2.460 EPS.
Shares of NYSE KO opened at $65.25 on Monday. Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $282.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.88%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 280,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,600,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 105,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 38,205 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Guggenheim upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.
Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coca-Cola (KO)
- Schwab Stock Can Be Caught Down Here
- Snap Up Some Snap-On On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Time to Buy any Dip in Prologis Stock
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.