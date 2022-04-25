Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Posts Earnings Results

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06, RTT News reports. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Coca-Cola updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.440-$2.460 EPS.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $65.25 on Monday. Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $282.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.88%.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $565,310.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $1,575,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 512,819 shares of company stock valued at $32,431,674. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 280,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,600,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 105,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 38,205 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Guggenheim upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

