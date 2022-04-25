Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.440-$2.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Coca-Cola stock opened at $65.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13. Coca-Cola has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.00.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.
KO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.25.
In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $2,298,541.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 198,456 shares in the company, valued at $12,909,562.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $1,575,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 512,819 shares of company stock worth $32,431,674 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.
About Coca-Cola (Get Rating)
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
