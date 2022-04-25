Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.440-$2.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE KO opened at $65.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $282.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65. Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.00.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.25.
In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 17,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $1,108,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $9,597,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 512,819 shares of company stock valued at $32,431,674 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,557,000 after buying an additional 951,106 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,123,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,799,000 after buying an additional 697,833 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 21,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $697,000. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
