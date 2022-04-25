Cogeco Communications Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.71 (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.705 per share on Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of CCA stock traded down C$0.04 on Monday, reaching C$110.90. 96,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,641. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$104.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$103.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13. Cogeco Communications has a twelve month low of C$95.50 and a twelve month high of C$123.07.

In other news, Director Jacques Royer sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$113.30, for a total value of C$42,714.10. Also, Senior Officer Elizabeth Alves sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.39, for a total transaction of C$27,101.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$40,861.10.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$137.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogeco Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$132.33.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

