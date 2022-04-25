Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $272.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coherent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Coherent by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Coherent by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Coherent by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 32,506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Coherent by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

COHR opened at $269.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $265.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Coherent has a 1 year low of $222.04 and a 1 year high of $275.79. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.85 and a beta of 1.39.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.05). Coherent had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $384.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coherent will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of commercial, industrial, and scientific research applications. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

