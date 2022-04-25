Columbia Banking System, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd.

Columbia Banking System has a dividend payout ratio of 35.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Columbia Banking System to earn $3.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.

NASDAQ COLB traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $31.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,041,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,206. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.63. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $44.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.44.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $170.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

COLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In related news, CFO Aaron James Deer purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.45 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,456,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,853,000 after acquiring an additional 928,840 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 579,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,968,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 88,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 37,472 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

