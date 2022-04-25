Comerica Incorporated to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.15 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Comerica in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 20th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $7.15 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.35. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CMA. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.76.

CMA opened at $80.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. Comerica has a 12 month low of $63.07 and a 12 month high of $102.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.50 and a 200 day moving average of $90.07.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Comerica by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Comerica in the third quarter worth $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

