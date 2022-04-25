Comerica Incorporated to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Comerica in a report issued on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.55. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Get Comerica alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Comerica in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.76.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $80.97 on Monday. Comerica has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $102.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 8.0% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 101,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,148,000 after buying an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Comerica by 5.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,893,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the first quarter worth approximately $978,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 10.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its holdings in Comerica by 54.1% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 11,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

About Comerica (Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.