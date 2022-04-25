Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $75.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.95% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Commerce Bancshares’ shares have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three and matched in one of the trailing four quarters. Its first-quarter 2022 results were primarily aided by growth in revenues. Solid loans and deposit balances, and efforts to strengthen fee income are likely to keep supporting revenue growth. The company is expected to keep enhancing shareholder value through efficient capital deployment activities, which reflect strong balance sheet and liquidity positions. However, relatively lower interest rates will likely continue to put pressure on margins and the top line in the near term. A steady rise in operating expenses is expected to hurt the bottom line to some extent. The company's exposure to risky loan portfolios remains a near-term concern.”

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CBSH. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.72.

Commerce Bancshares stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.46. The stock had a trading volume of 10,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,345. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.09. Commerce Bancshares has a 1-year low of $61.81 and a 1-year high of $77.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.84.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $340.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.21 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 36.83%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.39, for a total value of $34,124.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $790,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,563 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,466 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 274.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth $59,000. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

