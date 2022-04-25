Comparing DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) and ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV)

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) and ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DarioHealth and ShockWave Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DarioHealth $20.51 million 5.96 -$76.76 million ($4.18) -1.34 ShockWave Medical $237.15 million 27.22 -$9.14 million ($0.30) -603.60

ShockWave Medical has higher revenue and earnings than DarioHealth. ShockWave Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DarioHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for DarioHealth and ShockWave Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DarioHealth 0 1 3 0 2.75 ShockWave Medical 0 2 5 0 2.71

DarioHealth currently has a consensus target price of $17.90, indicating a potential upside of 219.64%. ShockWave Medical has a consensus target price of $217.43, indicating a potential upside of 20.07%. Given DarioHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe DarioHealth is more favorable than ShockWave Medical.

Profitability

This table compares DarioHealth and ShockWave Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DarioHealth -374.21% -73.04% -64.90% ShockWave Medical -3.85% -4.18% -3.07%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.1% of DarioHealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of ShockWave Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of DarioHealth shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of ShockWave Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

DarioHealth has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ShockWave Medical has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ShockWave Medical beats DarioHealth on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DarioHealth (Get Rating)

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario's metabolic solutions to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Musculoskeletal, which helps to prevent and treat the most common MSK conditions; Dario's behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; chronic condition management solutions; DarioEngage, a proprietary care management platform; and device-specific disposables test strip cartridges, lancets, and blood glucose monitoring systems. It also provides smart glucose meters; bluetooth connected blood pressure cuff; digital scales; biofeedback sensor devices; and diabetes management programs, including lifestyle changes, healthy eating, advanced tracking, and live coaching. The company was formerly known as LabStyle Innovations Corp. and changed its name to DarioHealth Corp. in July 2016. DarioHealth Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

About ShockWave Medical (Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc., a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD. It serves interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists through sales representatives and sales managers, and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

