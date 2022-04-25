Comparing Global Self Storage (SELF) & Its Rivals

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) is one of 329 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Global Self Storage to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.2% of Global Self Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Global Self Storage shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Global Self Storage and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Global Self Storage $10.51 million $3.28 million 18.28 Global Self Storage Competitors $784.32 million $167.46 million 27.50

Global Self Storage’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Global Self Storage. Global Self Storage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Global Self Storage and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Self Storage 31.22% 7.30% 4.89% Global Self Storage Competitors 16.95% -2.40% 2.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Global Self Storage and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Self Storage 0 0 1 0 3.00 Global Self Storage Competitors 3801 15065 14678 379 2.34

Global Self Storage currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.66%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 8.04%. Given Global Self Storage’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Global Self Storage is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Global Self Storage has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Self Storage’s peers have a beta of 1.12, meaning that their average stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Global Self Storage pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Global Self Storage pays out 81.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.4% and pay out 104.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Self Storage is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Global Self Storage beats its peers on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Global Self Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company owns and/or manages 13 self-storage properties in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Oklahoma.

