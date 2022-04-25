Comparing HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) and Sunoco (NYSE:SUN)

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) and HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.7% of Sunoco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of HF Sinclair shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of HF Sinclair shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sunoco and HF Sinclair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunoco 2.98% 67.88% 9.39% HF Sinclair 3.04% 4.08% 1.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sunoco and HF Sinclair, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunoco 0 4 3 0 2.43 HF Sinclair 0 2 3 0 2.60

Sunoco currently has a consensus target price of $44.71, indicating a potential upside of 9.54%. HF Sinclair has a consensus target price of $46.75, indicating a potential upside of 29.14%. Given HF Sinclair’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HF Sinclair is more favorable than Sunoco.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sunoco and HF Sinclair’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunoco $17.60 billion 0.23 $524.00 million $5.28 7.73 HF Sinclair $18.39 billion 0.32 $558.32 million $3.40 10.64

HF Sinclair has higher revenue and earnings than Sunoco. Sunoco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HF Sinclair, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Sunoco has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HF Sinclair has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HF Sinclair beats Sunoco on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sunoco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations. The All Other segment operates retail stores that offer motor fuel, merchandise, foodservice, and other services that include credit card processing, car washes, lottery, automated teller machines, money orders, prepaid phone cards, and wireless services. It also leases and subleases real estate properties; and operates terminal facilities on the Hawaiian Islands. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 78 retail stores in Hawaii and New Jersey. Sunoco GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Susser Petroleum Partners LP and changed its name to Sunoco LP in October 2014. Sunoco LP was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

HF Sinclair Company Profile (Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states. In addition, it supplies fuels to approximately 1,300 independent Sinclair-branded stations and licenses the use of the Sinclair brand at approximately 300 additional locations, as well as engages in the growing renewables business. Further, the company produces base oils and other specialized lubricants; and provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry. HF Sinclair Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

